Casillas avoids making comparison between Guardiola and Xavi

Real Madrid legend Iker Casillas was in attendance as the new Liga Genuine season kicked off, lending his support to the competition for those with handicaps.

As tends to be the case however, an iconic figure couldn’t escape doing so without being asked about the current affairs of the footballing world.

As reported by Mundo Deportivo, Casillas was asked whether there were similarities between the beginnings of former Barcelona manager Pep Guardiola and that of the current one, Xavi Hernandez:

“Everything has a process, a path, that becomes clear and is analysed as the matches go by. Xavi has come from Qatar and there are still many things for him to experience, both good and bad.”

Although a Real Madrid legend and former captain, Casillas always enjoyed a good relationship with Xavi. The two were largely credited with bridging the divide between the Real Madrid and Barcelona players when it came time to represent Spain.

It may well be was trying to avoid adding more pressure for Xavi, given Guardiola’s achievements. Something he spoke on regarding Real Madrid’s current predicament.

“In football, you live day-to-day and when you lose, even more so against Barcelona, you get criticised. The good thing is the speed of the season because there are other matches. Now what Real Madrid must do is focus on what is coming in the two competitions remaining for them.”