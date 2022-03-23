Barcelona make final contract proposal to Ronald Araujo

Barcelona are still in negotiations with Ronald Araujo to extend the centre-back’s contract according to Mundo Deportivo.

The 23-year-old’s current deal runs until 2023 and Barcelona have sent his representatives a final proposal to improve and extend this contract. They’re awaiting their response.

The offer Barcelona have made is considered to be immovable; they’re not going to go any higher as they believe it to be fair.

The ball is therefore in the Uruguayan’s court. He wants to stay at Barcelona and continue working under Xavi Hernandez but he does have offers on the table from the Premier League.

Araujo was signed in the summer of 2018 for €1.7m from Boston River for Barcelona B but he’s since become an important first-teamer, forming a superb relationship with Gerard Pique.

Rafa Yuste, speaking on Tuesday after Araujo’s future, revealed that he’s optimistic Barcelona will be able to retain the services of both him and Gavi, another whose contract expires soon.