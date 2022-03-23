Barcelona haven’t thrown in the towel in their pursuit of Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland is still the great desire of Barcelona this summer transfer window according to Mundo Deportivo.

Barcelona recognise signing the Norwegian marksman is going to be a serious challenge but they haven’t thrown in the towel.

They’ve apparently told Borussia Dortmund that they’re willing to meet the €80m release clause on their striker’s head.

They’ve also told the player that they’re willing to pay him a significant salary even though they recognise it’s not on the same level as Manchester City, another suitor.

Barcelona hope that the strength of their sporting project and the allure at playing a key role in Xavi Hernandez’s team at Camp Nou outweighs the financial gain a move to City would offer.

Barcelona beat Real Madrid, another suitor, 4-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu. They’re clearly going in the right direction under Xavi and look to have a very bright future ahead.

It remains to be seen if Haaland will see them as his best bet.