Barcelona have submitted a formal bid to Leeds United for Raphinha

Barcelona have targeted Leeds United winger Raphinha for this coming summer transfer window according to Diario Sport.

The Blaugrana see the Brazilian as the ideal replacement for Ousmane Dembele, who’s expected to depart as a free agent when his contract expires at the end of this season.

Barcelona have presented Leeds a €35m offer to buy the Brazilian international, who wouldn’t occupy a non-EU position as he has an Italian passport. There’s absolute consensus on his quality.

Barcelona want to move swiftly and nail down the deal in the coming weeks. Mateu Alemany and Jordi Cruyff are said to be working in tandem to make the move happen smoothly.

The signing is progressing alongside Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen and Franck Kessie, three soon-to-be free agents who are very close to joining Barcelona.

In signing Raphinha Barcelona would beat out Liverpool and Bayern Munich, two other European heavyweights who were interested in recruiting the Brazilian winger.

Chelsea were also interested until they were hit with sanctions.