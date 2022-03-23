Barcelona are in a contract standoff with Gavi and Ronald Araujo as things stand.

The Blaugrana are prioritising new contracts for Gavi and Araujo, with both players out of terms in 2023.

Gavi has a huge future with the club, already a first-teamer at 17 years of age, while Araujo is a starting centre-back under Xavi Hernandez, and that is likely to remain the case while he is still at the club.

But the Blaugrana are hoping to renew their contracts while still keeping back enough money to pull off big-money moves this summer, and there is no hiding that.

With that in mind, the offers Araujo and Gavi have received are not good enough to convince the players to pledge their long-term futures.

Reports earlier today claimed Barca would not improve their Araujo offer, while it remains to be seen what they will do with their young midfielder.

But Sport have reported that all parties are in something of a standoff currently.

The players are said to be standing back, waiting for fresh offers from the club having already rejected offers.

Meanwhile, Barca are hoping for a compromise and are yet to make any fresh offers.

Little progress.