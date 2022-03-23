Aubameyang earning a million euros less per month than at Arsenal

It is well-documented that Barcelona forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has taken a significant pay-cut to join the Catalans this season, but the numbers are truly eye-watering.

Aubameyang is in fine form for a rejuvenated Barcelona, having scored nine goals in just eleven appearances. Despite only being present for two months of it, Aubameyang is one goal away from equalling Memphis Depay as Barcelona’s top scorer this season. A signing that was met with scepticism by many initially has turned out to be an inspired bit of business by Mateu Alemany and Jordi Cruyff.

The financial numbers look good at the moment too. According to Mundo Deportivo, the Gabonese striker is earning around a million euros less than he would be at Arsenal for the remainder of this season. On a salary of €1.3m per month at Arsenal, that number has been reduced to €380,000 in Spain.

That being said, his salary his said to increase significantly in the summer, to where he would be earning one of the higher salaries in the squad again. If he keeps scoring at this rate, it will be worth it.