Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez is looking to get an edge over his potential transfer rivals.

The Blaugrana are hoping to strengthen during the summer transfer window, with their La Liga salary cap likely to be increased.

A new sponsorship deal with Spotify and the restructuring of long-term debt has allowed Barca to get into a position where they should be able to make signings.

One of their more likely signings is Chelsea veteran Cesar Azpilicueta, who is on track to leave Stamford Bridge for nothing this summer, out of contract.

Chelsea do have an automatic renewal trigger in Azpilicueta’s contract, but under government sanctions, they cannot offer any new contracts.

That means Barca remain on course to snap him up for free this summer, and according to Sport, Xavi is already looking to get ahead.

Xavi is said to be speaking with Azpilicueta regularly, and it’s a process he is following with all potential new recruits.

According to the report, Xavi wants to speak to potential new arrivals as much as he can before completing a deal.

That allows him to convince the players he wants to sign, as well as getting a better idea of their personalities ahead of pulling the trigger.