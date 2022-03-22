Spain take total call-ups to 74 since 2018 World Cup

Spain’s latest raft of call-ups to the national team have taken the total to 74 since Fernando Hierro left the managerial post after the 2018 World Cup.

Luis Enrique was appointed to the position after that and aside from a four-month absence in which former assistant Robert Moreno took charge, Luis Enrique has been at the helm. He’s never been afraid to admit that he will select players that are either in-form or suit his needs, as evidenced by those numbers.

There are very few standout favourites for Luis Enrique and Manchester City midfielder Rodri is the only one to have been included in all 17 squads. The only players to rival him were David de Gea and Sergio Busquets, who have both been called up on sixteen occasions. The former was dropped from the most recent squad due to his playing style, while it was agreed that Busquets would be rested for this international break.

The numbers are well-divided by position, showing no differential treatment of any one particular position:

6 goalkeepers

29 defenders

20 midfielders

21 forwards.

