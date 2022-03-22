Sevilla squad to welcome back stars for Camp Nou trip

Sevilla are perhaps going through their trickiest moment of the season. Following a run of seven draws in their last nine league matches, Los Nervionenses have more or less given up hope of pushing Real Madrid to the wire for the league title. In addition, they suffered a painful Europa League exit in extremis after beating beaten in extra time by West Ham.

Things don’t get any easier with a trip to Camp Nou coming up after the international break. The Catalans will be on a high after thumping rivals Real Madrid 4-0 in El Clasico this weeekend past.

One of Sevilla’s biggest issues amongst that difficult run has been their injury list however. Constantly robbed of some of his most trusted players, Julen Lopetegui has been unable to count on his best XI for some time.

A key cog in the machine, Diario AS note that there is optimism in the Sevilla camp that Fernando Reges will be back for their trip to Barcelona. The Brazilian has missed their last five matches with an ongoing ankle issue.

They also expect to be able to count on Diego Carlos, Marcos Acuna, Papu Gomez and Karim Rekik, who have also been dealing with injuries. Goalkeeper Yassine Bounou was absent against Real Sociedad at the weekend and has travelled with the Moroccan national team, but should be back against Barcelona.