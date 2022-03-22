Raul de Tomas is Benzema’s closest rival in La Liga for effectiveness

Raul de Tomas is enjoying a fine season in Barcelona and without doubt is the star of the show at Espanyol. In fact, in the whole of La Liga, only Karim Benzema remains ahead of the Madrileno in several key statistics.

None more prestigious than the Pichichi race, where Benzema’s 22 goals make him the runaway leader for the award – yet de Tomas is his closest rival with 14 of his own. As pointed out by Diario AS, de Tomas is also the silver medallist when it comes to earning his team points with his goals. Benzema (15 points) surpasses ‘RDT’ (14 points) by just one by that measure. Those 14 goals have also come against 12 different teams in La Liga.

In an interview with the same outlet, de Tomas recognised a little of himself in Benzema and called him “the most complete forward in the world.”

RDT will be hoping to continue that decisiveness during the international break, where he will face off against Albania and Iceland as part of Luis Enrique’s latest squad.

