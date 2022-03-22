Rafinha opens up on how much he’s enjoying life at Real Sociedad

Rafinha has opened up about how much he’s enjoying life at Real Sociedad as carried by Mundo Deportivo. The Brazilian joined the Basque club during the January transfer window on loan from Paris Saint-Germain and is enjoying being back in Spain.

“What’s surprised me the most has been the good atmosphere in the dressing room,” Rafinha said. “It’s a family, literally. We’re friends, we’re brothers, it’s really nice. I feel good, but I know I can give a lot more. I want to be able to show my highest level.”

Rafinha, 29, is the son of Brazilian World Cup-winner Mazinho and the brother of Liverpool midfielder Thiago. Born in Sao Paulo, he came through the youth system at Barcelona and made his debut for the Blaugrana’s first team in 2011. He failed to nail down a consistent starting role at Camp Nou, however, and left for PSG in 2020 after two loan spells with Celta and one with Internazionale.

La Real are currently in the fight for a place in the top four of La Liga and the Champions League place that would bring. They’re sixth at this moment in time, six points behind fourth-placed Atletico Madrid and two behind fifth-placed Real Betis.