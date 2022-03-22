Neymar Junior accused of being in poor physical condition and not training properly by the French media

Paris Saint-Germain are still reeling following their Champions League exit at the hands of Real Madrid. The French side blew a first-leg lead to crash out of Europe 3-2 on aggregate after Karim Benzema’s hat-trick in the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Daniel Riolo, speaking on RMC in comments carried by Marca, has alleged that Neymar Junior is in many ways the embodiment of PSG’s malaise. He’s said that the Brazilian is in poor physical condition and isn’t training properly, and that PSG fans have grown tired of the baggage he brings. He thinks he’ll leave the club at the end of this season for pastures new.

Neymar joined PSG from Barcelona in the summer of 2017 with designs on stepping out of Lionel Messi’s shadow and becoming the best player in the world. This hasn’t happened; injuries have disrupted his time at the Parc des Princes and he’s been unable to lead PSG to the thing they want the most, the Champions League.