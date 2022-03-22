Mikel Arteta gave Xavi Hernandez a character reference for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

It’s fair to say that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has hit the ground running since joining Barcelona from Arsenal.

The Gabonese striker had fallen out of favour with Mikel Arteta at the Emirates Stadium due to disciplinary issues and while he enjoyed success in London a parting of the ways was best for all.

The 32-year-old has scored eight goals in his opening eleven games for the Blaugrana, quickly becoming the starting centre-forward and a key part of Xavi Hernandez’s attack.

But according to The Daily Mail, Barcelona hadn’t even been intent on signing Aubameyang until their move for Alvaro Morata collapsed. He emerged as a market opportunity and a good one.

Arteta, despite his issues with Aubameyang, gave Xavi a good reference on the forward’s character and admitted that while he can be frustrating his heart is in the right place.

It’s unlikely that Arteta thought his former charge would become such a success at Camp Nou so fast, however. There’s even talk that his form has eased up pressure on Barcelona to break the bank and try to sign Erling Haaland this summer.