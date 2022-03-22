Luka Jovic set to leave Real Madrid this summer transfer window

Luka Jovic’s time at Real Madrid looks like it’s about to come to an end according to a report by Marca.

Carlo Ancelotti, who once tried to sign the 24-year-old for Napoli, doesn’t count on him as an important part of his squad and barring a surprise he’ll leave the club this summer.

Several clubs throughout Europe have expressed interest in his services since the January transfer window. Arsenal and Everton are among this cohort, as are Milan and Borussia Dortmund.

Jovic was signed by Madrid in the summer of 2019 for a fee of €60m and his contract at the Santiago Bernabeu runs until 2025. This makes selling him difficult, so a loan is most likely.

Jovic, who’s earned 20 senior caps for the Serbian national team and scored seven goals, is valued at €18m by Transfermarkt. He’s contributed just three goals and four assists in 49 appearances for Madrid despite hitting 40 and ten in 93 for Eintracht Frankfurt.