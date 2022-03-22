L’Equipe reveal that Lionel Messi isn’t the highest earner at Paris Saint-Germain

Esteemed French newspaper L’Equipe have released the salaries of every player in Ligue 1 as carried by Diario AS. This includes Paris Saint-Germain, who unsurprisingly have a higher wage bill than any other club throughout the whole of France.

One of the most interesting revelations of their report is the fact that Lionel Messi isn’t the highest earner at PSG or, by extension, Ligue 1. That would Neymar Junior, his former Barcelona teammate. Messi earns €3.375m per month; Neymar earns €4m.

The Argentine is earning significantly less at the Parc des Princes than he did when he was at Barcelona. He earned €61m per year at Camp Nou whereas he earns €25m per year in the French capital. In addition, however, he also earns a €15m gross loyalty bonus at PSG, taking his salary to above €30m net.

Kylian Mbappe is third in the ladder, earning €2.2m gross per month. That would have been increased had the Frenchman accepted PSG’s offers to renew his contract but as he hasn’t it’s remained the same as when he signed it five years ago in 2017.