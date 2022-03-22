Kylian Mbappe reportedly admits to Paul Pogba he’s fed up with life at Paris Saint-Germain

The summer transfer window is approaching ever closer and there’s still no concrete news about what Kylian Mbappe is going to do about his future.

The Frenchman’s contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires at the end of this season and there’s no sign that he’s going to renew it. Most assume he’ll join Real Madrid in the summer.

Los Blancos knocked PSG out of the Champions League in dramatic style this month, coming from behind to win 3-2 on aggregate due to Karim Benzema’s late hat-trick.

Since then, rumours of discontent have gathered pace behind the scenes at the Parc des Princes. Mbappe has escaped that environment this week, however, by joining up with the French national team for the international break.

And according to Diario AS, Mbappe was caught saying something interesting to compatriot Paul Pogba at the French camp.

Pogba asked Mbappe jokingly how the situation was at PSG when the 23-year-old arrived at the camp. “I’m fed up,” is what Mbappe is said to have whispered in Pogba’s ear in response.