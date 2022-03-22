Juan Roman Riquelme says Argentina can win the World Cup due to Lionel Messi’s presence

Juan Roman Riquelme has spoken out about the Argentine national team’s chances ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. As long as the Albiceleste have Lionel Messi in their team, he said, they stand a chance of going the distance and winning it.

“As long as Messi is there, we are candidates,” Riquelme said in comments carried by TyC and Roy Nemer. “We have the best player of all. You always have to have faith in Messi.”

Riquelme, 43, enjoyed two spells in Spain as a player with Barcelona and, more notably, Villarreal. He returned home to Argentina in 2007 to play for Boca Juniors and is currently second vice-president of the Buenos Aires club.

Messi also played for Barcelona before leaving for Paris Saint-Germain last summer on a free transfer. He’s come under heavy criticism for his performances this season but is still one of the finest players in the world.

Given that this coming World Cup will most likely be his last he’s going to be absolutely determined to succeed; he’s earned 158 caps for the Albiceleste and scored 80 goals, leading them to victory in the Copa America last summer, their first major title since way back in 1993.