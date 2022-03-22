Gareth Bale appears well having linked up with Wales.

Wales are gearing up for a key World Cup qualifying clash with Austria this week.

Robert Page’s men are in the semi-finals of the European World Cup qualifiers, and they are in with a chance of qualifying for a World Cup for the first time since 1958.

That is not an opportunity Bale will want to miss having dedicated a large slice of his career to his national side.

Though, the veteran winger has had to recover from injury having missed out on Real Madrid‘s El Clásico squad.

Bale wasn’t in the squad for Los Blancos as they lost 4-0 to Barcelona, with Carlo Ancelotti saying afterwards: “I don’t know what will happen with Wales. Bale didn’t feel ready.”

Fortunately for Wales, Bale does look to be fit, looking in good spirits while taking part in a footgolf video.

In Bale’s defence, he has had little action for Real Madrid over recent weeks.

Since returning from injury this winter, he has made just one appearance, starting and doing pretty well in a draw against Villarreal.

Since then, he has been left on the bench as an unused substitute, despite staying fit.