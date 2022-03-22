Diego Simeone’s wage has made the headlines again.

Simeone has done some job with Atletico Madrid, winning two La Liga titles so far, and also reaching the Champions League final.

The Argentine has become a legendary figure as Atleti boss, and he club royalty at this point.

But he has not come cheap, with Los Rojiblancos needing to pay big to ensure he stays put.

In fact, it’s understood Simeone earns as much as €3.33million per month, and that’s not only the highest wage of any manager, but it’s more than many of the world’s best players earn.

As detailed by Football France via Diario AS, PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe and Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo earn €2.63million per month while Kevin de Bruyne earns just over €2million.

Simeone is indeed one of the finest coaches around, but even with that knowledge, it feels a little difficult to reason with the amount he is paid by Atletico, a club with a large long-term debt.