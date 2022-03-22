Dembele’s agents ready for reset with Barcelona

Ousmane Dembele’s agents are ready for a total reset with Barcelona. Following vice-president Rafa Yuste’s olive branch earlier on Tuesday, they would be ready to forget about everything that’s gone before.

If Barcelona call them. Both parties have cooled down after tense negotiations and with Dembele flying on the pitch and happy off it, there’s a far greater chance that negotiations come to fruition this time. According to Sport, Dembele still hasn’t agreed a deal with anyone else.

Moussa Sissoko, Dembele’s representative, is said to have appreciated Yuste’s words. Following tough negotiations during the winter transfer window, the relationship had broken down after Barcelona left Dembele out of their squad to face Alaves at the end of January, before publicly asking that Dembele leave the club before the end of the window.

Although there’s been no movement since, this could be a chance for both parties to start again from scratch. It doesn’t hurt that manager Xavi Hernandez sees him as key player – as was illustrated at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday.