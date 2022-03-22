Cristiano Ronaldo sends defiant message ahead of crucial week for Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo has spoken out ahead of a crucial international break for the Portuguese national team. They face Turkey in Porto on Thursday evening before potentially facing Italy in a decider the following Tuesday should they beat North Macedonia.

Portugal finished second in Group A, leading them to be forced to fight for a place in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar via a playoff. They finished three points behind Serbia and eight clear of third-placed Ireland. Italy are a formidable foe and a real challenge.

“Total focus on the 2022 World Cup,” he said. “Proud, as always, to represent Portugal. We know that the path will not be easy, we have the utmost respect for the adversaries we’re going to face and that they have the same goals as us. But, together, we’ll fight to put Portugal in our rightful place. Let’s do this!”

Cristiano, 37, is widely considered to be one of the greatest players to have ever played football. He’s led Portugal to two major honours as captain; Euro 2016 and the 2019 Nations League. His dream, and the crowning glory of his career, would be to lead Portugal to glory in what’s sure to be his final World Cup.