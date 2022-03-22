Comparing Barcelona and Real Madrid’s La Liga run-ins

Barcelona are confident that the manner of their victory over Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu last Sunday can inject life into the rest of their campaign according to Marca.

Madrid, on the other hand, are keen to make sure that the 4-0 battering is simply an aberration that they can quickly recover from. Both face interesting ties following the international break; Barcelona host Sevilla while Madrid travel to face Celta.

Barcelona want to continue their ascent and catch second-placed Sevilla, who they’re three points behind at the time of writing. Madrid have a nine-point lead over Sevilla and will hope to extend that on their road trip to Galicia.

Barcelona have ten games La Liga left between now and the end of the season; Sevilla, Levante, Cadiz, Real Sociedad, Rayo Vallecano, Mallorca, Real Betis, Celta, Getafe and Villarreal.

Madrid have nine games left between now and the end of the season; Celta, Getafe, Sevilla, Osasuna, Espanyol, Atletico Madrid, Levante, Cadiz and Betis.