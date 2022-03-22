Breaking: Mallorca sack Luis Garcia Plaza

Real Mallorca have parted company with manager Luis Garcia Plaza after the club sunk into the relegation places at the weekend.

The club published the news at just past 19:00 local time on Tuesday, two days after their seventh straight defeat to Espanyol. It leaves Mallorca in the relegation zone for the first time this season having enjoyed good early form earlier in the campaign. Ultimately, their form has fallen off a cliff in recent months and now Mallorca must look to regroup after Cadiz went a point above them into 17th place.

👹 Luis García Plaza deja de ser entrenador del club 👉🏻 https://t.co/gxbYT1LbZI pic.twitter.com/KkjPFoeZX2 — Real Mallorca (@RCD_Mallorca) March 22, 2022

Luis Garcia took over in the summer of 2020, coming second in the Segunda Division with Mallorca and winning automatic promotion alongside Espanyol. The 82 points achieved by Mallorca was the highest points total Mallorca have managed in their history, as was noted by the club in their short statement thanking Luis Garcia on their website.

News broke earlier in the day that Mexican veteran Javier Aguirre was in pole position to replace Luis Garcia, as reported by Marca.