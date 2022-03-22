Barcelona vice president Rafa Yuste reveals Ousmane Dembele could still stay at Camp Nou

Barcelona vice president Rafa Yuste has said that Ousmane Dembele could still yet stay at Camp Nou in comments carried by Fabrizio Romano. He’s also assured the club are working hard to renew the contracts of both Gavi and Ronald Araujo.

Dembele joined Barcelona from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2017 and his contract with the Catalan club is set to expire at the end of this season. Negotiations aren’t active but the winger looks revitalised under Xavi Hernandez.

Both Gavi and Araujo are two of Barcelona’s younger stars and are in line for a big pay-rise; they’ve come out of nowhere to become key first-teamers and aren’t short of interest from elsewhere, notably the moneyed Premier League.

Yuste confirmed, however, that Barcelona are open to restarting negotiations with Dembele’s agents and are working hard to reach agreements with both Gavi and Araujo. Time will tell if they can find solutions with three increasingly important men.

“If Ousmane Dembele continues to feel comfortable, we can meet his agents and he could stay,” Yuste said. “We are working to the best of our abilities to keep Gavi and Araujo at the club. I am optimistic. The players are happy.”