Barcelona lock down the signing of Milan midfielder Franck Kessie

Barcelona have locked down the signing of Milan midfielder Franck Kessie according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Ivory Coast international will become a free agent at the end of the season and has signed a four-year deal with the Blaugrana. He’ll receive €6.5m net per year plus add-ons.

Xavi Hernandez was keen to recruit Kessie to have six strong central midfielders including Sergio Busquets, Frankie de Jong, Pedri, Gavi and Nico Gonzalez. Riqui Puig is expected to leave.

Kessie, 25, was born in Ouragahio in the Ivory Coast and came to Europe in 2014 when he joined Atalanta. He left them to join Milan on an initial two-year loan in 2017 before permanently heading to San Siro in 2019.

Kessie has played 214 games for Milan, contributing 36 goals and 16 assists. He’s valued at €45m by Transfermarkt. The midfielder has also earned 52 senior caps for the Ivorian national team, scoring five goals. He’s an interesting addition to Xavi’s team.