Barcelona are already on their way to strengthening their squad for next season.

The Blaugrana are planning to make a number of key signings ahead of next term, with their La Liga salary cap expected to be significantly increased.

Barca still have long-term financial issues, but after a new sponsorship deal with Spotify and the restructuring of debt, the Catalan giants should be able to add to their squad.

In fact, reports claim Barcelona have already agreed their first new signing of the summer.

As detailed by Sport and others, Barca have agreed to sign AC Milan star Franck Kessie on a free transfer.

Kessie, who has been in-demand, is out of contract this summer, and it’s reported he has already pledged his future to Barca.

To get the deal done, it’s reported Barcelona will pay Kessie €6.5million per season for four seasons.

Kessie is already said to have signed his Camp Nou deal.