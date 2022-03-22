Barcelona are planning summer move for Leeds United winger Raphinha

Barcelona have targeted Leeds United winger Raphinha as a summer signing according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Brazilian would be open to joining the Blaugrana and is represented by former Barcelona player Deco who’s close to Barcelona president Joan Laporta.

Talks have already started regarding personal terms but there’s been no official communication between the clubs just yet.

Barcelona are keen to bring in a wide player this summer as it’s unlikely they’re going to be able to retain both Ousmane Dembele and Adam Traore. Wingers are key to Xavi Hernandez’s system.

And Raphinha is of a very interesting profile indeed. Valued at €40m by Transfermarkt, the 25-year-old has been superb since joining Leeds from Rennes back in 2020.

He’s contributed 15 goals and 12 assists for the Premier League side in the 59 games he’s played for them and has also become a full Brazilian international, earning seven caps and scoring three goals. He grew up in Porto Alegre in Rio Grande do Sul.