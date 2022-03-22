Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone is the highest-earning coach in European football

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone is the highest-paid coach in the whole of European football according to L’Equipe.
The Argentine earns a monthly salary of €3.33m.
Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola is second at €1.89m, Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp third at €1.49m, Tottenham Hotspur coach Antonio Conte fourth at €1.49m and Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri fifth at €1.17m.
The second-highest earning coach in La Liga is Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti at €910,000.
Simeone is the longest-serving of all coaches in the list. He joined Atletico a decade ago and has since led them to great success, winning two La Liga titles, the Copa del Rey, the Supercopa de Espana, two Europa League titles and two European Super Cups.
He’s also led Atletico to two Champions League finals in 2014 and 2016, both of which were lost to their great rivals Madrid in Lisbon and Milan respectively.
Atletico are still in the fight for this season’s Champions League, however. They just knocked out Manchester United in the last 16 of the competition and will face City in the quarter-final.
Good morning coach Simone I first of all have to start with congratulations ,,,to congratulate you doesn’t mean your try better,,but to stimulate you ahead of man City clash with Atletico Madrid which is coming up next month,,,,you see the fixture you did against man United and succed don’t think you.will do man City and succed still up to now I still not trusting koke in that midfielder I prepare lorrenti to play that position for me ,,,,and please don’t fixture Suarez in that game because he will spoiled our determination,,and we need to avoid early goal and our defense should be always stay alart about dangerously man City attacking ,,,we need to create team atmosphere, maturity, hardworking and patience,you all know English refeers ,,,,and the issue of Carrasco starting the match I think we need to evaluate on this matter Yannick is radical player at time something that you don’t expected might happen so I think Carrasco need to start ahead of lemar …..