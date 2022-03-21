Xavi to decide between Ousmane Dembele or Adama Traore in 2022

Barcelona head coach Xavi could be faced with the choice of keeping one of Ousmane Dembele or Adama Traore at the club next season.

La Blaugrana are still in the midst of a financial crisis following years of mismanagement behind the scenes and Xavi will have a limited budget to work with ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

Clinching a Champions League qualification spot will provide an extra monetary boost, but the former Spanish international will need to make some major calls on his first team squad.

Dembele’s contract expires at the end of 2021/22 with little progress on a renewal for the French winger.

Despite appearing certain to leave the Camp Nou this summer, the former Borussia Dortmund star has been reborn under Xavi, with seven assists in 2022, and the new boss wants to keep him.

Traore’s six month loan back in Catalonia includes a €30m purchase clause with Premier League side Wolves, and reports from Marca claim Xavi have to make a call on who to keep.