Xavi Hernandez is not getting ahead of himself in after his side’s win over Real Madrid.

Barca put on a clinic at the Santiago Bernabeu, brushing aside leaders Real Madrid with a 4-0 win.

Xavi’s men looked unstoppable, though they were helped by an unrecognisably poor Los Blancos side.

For Barca, the win not only proves their credentials amid recent improvements, but it also helps them to move within 12 points of top spot.

With only nine games remaining, that gap is likely too much to make up, but given the Blaugrana’s form, it hasn’t stopped some from getting excited.

Despite that, Xavi has made it clear that Barca’s title hopes remain little more than an outside hope, despite not wanting to completely rule out a charge towards the top.

“It’s difficult. That we have improved the goal difference is important,” he said after the game.

“We don’t have to rule it out, but they remain many points ahead.”

Barca and their rivals now enter the international break, after which Xavi’s men will face second place Sevilla with a chance to move into second spot.