Xavi Hernandez’s Barcelona have a better points-per-game ratio in La Liga than Real Madrid

Barcelona have earned more points per game in La Liga than Real Madrid since Xavi Hernandez took over from Ronald Koeman toward the end of 2021 according to Mundo Deportivo.

Barcelona have won 37 points from 16 games in that time while Madrid have taken 39 from 17. Barcelona’s game in hand in this perspective is against Rayo Vallecano and if they win it they’ll take their total to 40 from 17, better than Madrid.

Xavi took over at Barcelona on November 20th, 2021, when Barcelona faced Espanyol in a Catalan Derby at Camp Nou. Including that he’s taken charge of 16 games, winning eleven and drawing four. His Barcelona have scored 36 goals and conceded 13, leading to a positive goal difference of 23. Madrid’s since then is at 18.

Barcelona beat Madrid 4-0 in El Clasico at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday evening in what was a victory of huge importance from a symbolic perspective. A shot at the title, however, is still some way off. Barcelona are 12 points behind first-placed Madrid.