Xavi Hernandez showed just how relentlessly demanding he is during Barcelona’s rout of Real Madrid

Barcelona beat Real Madrid 4-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday evening and right up until the final minute Xavi Hernandez was relentlessly demanding of his players according to Diario Sport.

It was Xavi’s first Clasico as coach and he was determined to get off on the right foot. Starting Ronald Araujo at right-back to contain Vinicius Junior was a masterstroke and he deployed Frenkie de Jong in a role that managed to get the best out of him.

Xavi was caught in a moment of anger at one point after a loose ball, cogniscent that 90 minutes are a long time at the Santiago Bernabeu after Madrid’s comeback victory over Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League this month.

Barcelona are now 12 points behind La Liga leaders Madrid in the table but have a better points-per-game average than Los Blancos since Xavi took over from Ronald Koeman. They’re very much on an upward trajectory under the Catalan.