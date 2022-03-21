Usually-flawless David Alaba humanised by Barcelona in nightmare Clasico for Real Madrid

Life moves pretty fast sometimes. Last week Real Madrid were buzzing from the high of coming from behind to knock Paris Saint-Germain out of the Champions League; this morning they’re coming to terms with taking a 4-0 beating at hands of Barcelona.

Los Blancos were a shadow of themselves as goals from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (twice), Ronald Araujo and Ferran Torres meant that Barcelona secured a remarkable victory at the Santiago Bernabeu. La Liga is still probably beyond them – Madrid are 12 points clear – but it was of huge symbolic value.

Madrid clearly missed Karim Benzema and Ferland Mendy but their key players should have done better. David Alaba, so imperious for Madrid this season, is included in that by Marca.

The Austrian was seriously below par and ended the night apologising to the fans still in the Santiago Bernabeu. It was a far cry from his triumphant celebrations involving that iconic plastic chair when Madrid beat PSG last week.