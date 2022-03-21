The story behind Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s special celebration in El Clasico

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was absolutely key during Barcelona’s 4-0 rout of Real Madrid on Sunday evening.

The Gabonese forward, who joined Barcelona from Arsenal on the final day of the January transfer window and has really hit the ground running, scored a brace at the Santiago Bernabeu.

He celebrated one of his goals with a special celebration inspired by his favourite animated series according to Diario Sport. It’s known as the Super Saiyan gesture.

“It was a ball from Dragon Ball,” he said post-match. “With it you can make a wish. I wanted to win and score a goal for my grandparents, who are gone. A friend of mine gave it to me. I thought about it today.”

The friend Aubameyang is referring to is Alejandro Nicolas, a tattoo artist who’s said to be very close to the striker.

His relationship with Barcelona dates back to 2015; Nicolas has tattooed the likes of Jordi Alba, Marc Bartra, David Villa, Ivan Rakitic, Olga Garcia, Nataša Andonova and Dani Carvajal.

Aubameyang, 32, has scored seven goals in seven La Liga appearances since joining Barcelona. He’s also provided one assist. His record in the Europa League stands at two in four.