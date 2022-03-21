The six players who showed they have what it takes to represent Barcelona during El Clasico

Barcelona’s 4-0 rout of Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday evening is one that’s going to live long in the memory. Beyond it’s material significance lies its symbolic significance; this was a huge moment for this team according to Diario Sport.

They’ve been improving ever since Xavi Hernandez replaced Ronald Koeman toward the tail end of 2021 but needed the confidence booster of going to the Spanish capital and winning in style. And they did, with fine performances throughout the team.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen, so often questioned this season, was a rock in goal. Ronald Araujo did a superb job on Vinicius Junior out-of-position at right-back and Eric Garcia was superb beside Gerard Pique in the centre of defence.

Frenkie de Jong was phenomenal in midfield, even chipping in with a key assist for one of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s goals. Also impressive was Ousmane Dembele and Ferran Torres, who both showed they can contribute on the biggest stages. The former provided two assists and the latter scored a goal.

It was also a fine night for players of proven quality like Pique, Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, Pedri and Aubameyang. But for some of the players who are still green at Barcelona this was an absolutely key moment in their nascent development.