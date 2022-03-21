Shakira makes bold claim about Gerard Pique after Barcelona beat Real Madrid in El Clasico

Barcelona beat Real Madrid 4-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday evening in La Liga. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored a brace while Ronald Araujo and Ferran Torres also bagged goals.

The result was huge for Barcelona. Not so much materially, as it only brought them within 12 points of league leaders Madrid with a game in hand. More so symbolically; going to the Spanish capital and winning in that fashion was a huge step for a team that’s still very much in transition post-Lionel Messi.

The youngsters showed that they have what it takes to do it on the biggest stage while the veterans proved they’ve still got what it takes to compete at the highest level. One such veteran was Gerard Pique; the Catalan was majestic throughout the game and earned public praise from his wife Shakira post-match.

“Gerard won’t let me say these things publicly,” Shakira said. “But only he, with his heroism, can play like this, overcoming injury and pain and always giving his best. It’s not just because he’s my husband, but he’s the best centre-back in the world. I said it!”

Shakira, 45, is from Barranquilla in Colombia and has been in a relationship with Pique since 2011. A singer, she’s sold over 80 million records throughout her career and is considered one of the best-selling musical artists of all time.