Sevilla need to recover their verve if they’re to get their faltering season back on track

Sevilla’s poor run of form continued at a rain-soaked Sanchez-Pizjuan yesterday afternoon as they drew 0-0 with Real Sociedad in La Liga. Their prospects of finishing in the top four this season are becoming increasingly tougher given the impressive upward trajectory of both Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

Julen Lopetegui admitted as much post-match according to Marca in what’s turning into a disappointing season for Sevilla. At the dawn of 2022 they were embroiled in a battle for the title with Real Madrid but the New Year has seen them fall nine points behind them and exit the Copa del Rey and the Europa League.

Injuries have played their part, of course, with Sevilla among the unluckiest clubs in La Liga in that regard. But performances have been far from convincing for some time; Sevilla play results football and when the results dry up that can become problematic. Especially for a fanbase that sees themselves as having the tradition of playing attractive football.