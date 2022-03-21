Ronald Koeman linked with Dutch return as Louis van Gaal’s replacement

Former Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman could be in line for shock return to take charge of the Netherlands national team in 2022.

Koeman has been without a job following his sacking from Barcelona at the back end of 2021 and he could be tempted with a return to La Oranje.

The former Everton manager left his role in charge of the Dutch side to take over a ‘dream job’ at the Camp Nou in August 2020, as part of rumoured ‘Barcelona clause’ in his deal with the KNVB.

However, according to reports from Dutch outlet NOS, relations between the Dutch FA and Koeman are still in a good place, and the 59-year-old could replace Louis van Gaal after the World Cup.

Van Gaal has steered the Netherlands to the World Cup in Qatar, but his deal is unlikely to be renewed, when it expires after the tournament, and Koeman is first choice to step in.