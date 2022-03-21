Real Madrid still have faith in Carlo Ancelotti despite Barcelona’s humiliation of them in El Clasico

Time flies in football and Carlo Ancelotti knows this all too well. He’s gone from being lionised after Real Madrid came from behind to knock Paris Saint-Germain out of the Champions League to being lambasted after Barcelona beat them 4-0 on Sunday.

Madrid were humiliated at the Santiago Bernabeu by their greatest rivals and after the match it quickly became clear that the finger of blame was being pointed directly at the Italian, who got his tactics wrong and failed to manage the game properly.

But the club is said to continue to have faith in Ancelotti despite the debacle according to Melchor Ruiz of Cope. They’re angry about the performance, of course, just like they are about the way Madrid managed the first leg against PSG as well as the Copa del Rey defeat to Athletic Club. But they hope the international break will be used wisely and the team will return refreshed.