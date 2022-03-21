Real Madrid face Premier League competition for Aurelien Tchouameni

Real Madrid could face a renewed battle to bring long term transfer target and AS Monaco star Aurelien Tchouameni to Spain this summer.

Los Blancos have again been linked with a potential move for the 22-year-old midfield star ahead of the 2022/23 campaign, as part of their ongoing push to sign the brightest young French talents.

Tchouameni’s Les Bleus teammate Eduardo Camavinga moved to Madrid last summer, with the current La Liga leaders widely tipped to sign Kylian Mbappe on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain in the coming months.

However, as per reports from French outlet Footmercato.net, they could face competition for Tchouameni’s signature from a string of Premier League sides in 2022.

According to the report, AS Monaco will not accept anything less than an opening offer of €50m for their star asset, and with Liverpool and Chelsea also tracking him, that price could rise to €65m in a possible bidding war.