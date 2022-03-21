Paulo Dybala is set to leave Juventus on a free transfer at the end of the season

Paulo Dybala is set to leave Juventus when his contract expires at the end of this season according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Argentine had a full verbal agreement with the Italian club last October for €8m plus €2m net salary until 2026 only for Juventus to change their proposal.

Dybala didn’t appreciate this and is now ready to open talks with other clubs. From a Spanish perspective, both Atletico Madrid and Barcelona have been linked with a move for him in the past.

Dybala, 28, came through the youth system of Argentine side Instituto before coming to Europe with Palermo in 2012. He spent three years in Sicily before moving to Turin with Juventus.

The forward has since made 283 appearances for the Bianconeri, contributing 113 goals and 48 assists. He’s also earned 32 senior caps for the Argentine national team and scored two goals.

Valued at €40m by Transfermarkt, he won’t be short of suitors should he follow through and leave Juventus come the summer.