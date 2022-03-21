Key member of Erling Haaland’s entourage praises Xavi Hernandez and Barcelona for Clasico victory

A key member of Erling Haaland’s entourage has publicly praised Xavi Hernandez’s Barcelona for their stunning 4-0 defeat of Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday evening.

Haaland looks set to leave Borussia Dortmund this summer and Barcelona and Madrid have both been strongly linked with him, as well as Premier League outfit Manchester City.

The hope at Camp Nou is that the progression Barcelona have made since Xavi took the helm at the end of 2021 could serve to convince the Norwegian marksman to choose them.

Jan Aage Fjortoft, a former Norwegian international who’s very close to the Haaland family and is generally considered to be a spokesperson of sorts for them, posted effusive messages on social media following El Clasico according to Mundo Deportivo.

First Fjortoft praised Barcelona for achieving the result, especially Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who scored a brace. He then remarked on the excellent jobs being done by Xavi at Barcelona and Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea.

What a result for Barca!!!!

Xavi!!!

And @Auba !!!! #Respect — Jan Aage Fjørtoft 🏳️‍🌈 🇳🇴 💛💙 (@JanAageFjortoft) March 20, 2022