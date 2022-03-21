Dani Carvajal’s Instagram activity infuriated some Madridistas after Clasico humiliation

Dani Carvajal endured a difficult night at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday. Real Madrid took a 4-0 beating at the hands of Barcelona in La Liga and the 30-year-old was hooked at half-time by his coach Carlo Ancelotti. He’s endured a tough season.

Carvajal has played 26 games across all competitions this campaign and has seen his continuity disrupted by muscle injuries and covid-19. He was shaky defensively and unsure bringing the ball forward against Barcelona according to Diario AS, and has been criticised for an incident post-match by some Madridistas.

Carvajal liked a post published by Jordi Alba on Instagram celebrating Barcelona’s win, something that didn’t sit well with Madridistas who were quick to reproach the veteran defender. He soon unliked the photo posted by his La Roja teammate.

Carvajal came through the youth system at Madrid before leaving for Bayer Leverkusen in 2012 and returning the following year. He’s since played 320 games for Los Blancos as well as earning 26 senior caps for the Spanish national team.