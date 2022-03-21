Barcelona star Dani Alves has sent a simple message over the La Liga title race.

The Blaugrana are in dreamland following their superb performance in Sunday’s El Clásico.

Xavi Hernandez‘s men brushed aside fierce rivals Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu, winning 4-0.

A brace from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and goals from both Ferran Torres and Ronald Araujo saw Barca through, and it was a result few saw coming, despite the improvements the Catalan giants have made over recent weeks.

Barca now find themselves within one game of potentially moving second, three points behind second-placed Sevilla, and they play Los Nervionenses in their first game back after the international break.

Meanwhile, they are 12 points behind leaders Real Madrid, and while a title charge isn’t entirely realistic, with just nine games left to play, veteran full-back Alves is taking the opportunity to dream.

As cited by the club, Alves has said: “They are letting us dream of La Liga. And dreaming is free.”

Barca are indeed on fine form, and they may well eat away at that large gap, but it does appear too late.

Even so, as Alves says, there is no harm in dreaming, and it will only help Barca as they look to continue their improvements towards the end of the season.