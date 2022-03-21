Barcelona are attracting admirers amid their fine recent form.

The Blaugrana continued their excellent run of form with a superb display against rivals Real Madrid on Sunday night.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Ferran Torres and Ronald Araujo were all on target as Barca made easy work of Los Blancos in the latest El Clásico.

Xavi Hernandez‘s men won 4-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu, humbling their hosts, and it’s the latest evidence of the steps forward Barca are taking under Xavi.

Barca fans were left thrilled with what they saw, and it was an important milestone to celebrate after so many disappointing occasions this season.

But it wasn’t just fans who enjoyed the display, with Bayern Munich superstar Thomas Muller tuning in for the game.

The World Cup winner took to Twitter after the game to issue his verdict on Barca, and it’s clear he was impressed with what he saw.

“Congrats, FC Barcelona,” he wrote.

“It was a pleasure to watch this amazing performance tonight. Chapeau.”

Muller and his Bayern side made easy work of Barca in the Champions League earlier this season, but it’s clear the Blaugrana have come a long way since then.