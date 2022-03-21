Bayern Munich are weighing up a move for Barcelona target Noussair Mazraoui

Bayern Munich are weighing up a move for Ajax right-back Noussair Mazraoui according to Diario AS.

The German side’s defence has been weak this season and they kept a clean sheet for just the third time this year on Saturday when they beat Union Berlin.

They’ve identified Mazraoui and his Ajax teammate Ryan Gravenberch as the ideal solutions to this malaise, and are even willing to try to trump the offer Barcelona have made the former.

Mazraoui’s contract expires at the end of the season and Bayern are apparently willing to offer him a gross salary of €10m per year. It’s not known how high Barcelona are willing to go for him.

Xavi Hernandez currently has Sergino Dest and Dani Alves as his first-choice right-backs, with Sergi Roberto, Oscar Mingueza and Ronald Araujo also capable of filling in there when needed.

But it’s become clear that it’s a position the Catalan club are keen to upgrade during the summer transfer window and Mazraoui, a Moroccan international, is the chosen target.