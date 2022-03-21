Bayern Munich are ready to go for Sporting Club de Portugal right-back Pedro Porro

Pedro Porro is going to be a sought-after young man this summer. The 22-year-old right-back could very well leave Sporting Club de Portugal according to Marca.

Both Bayern Munich and Real Madrid have been linked with moves for the Spaniard although it’s thought that the German club are the more aggressive suitor.

Madrid have long been linked with the defender, a regular with La Roja, although they’re thought to be content with their current options at right-back; Dani Carvajal, Lucas Vazquez and Alvaro Odriozola, the latter of which currently on loan at Fiorentina.

It’s thought that Sporting bought Porro from Manchester City toward the end of 2021, paying €8.5m for a player who had been on loan and putting a release clause of €45m on his head. Their asking price this summer is thought to be €30m.

Porro, born in Don Benito in Extremadura, took his first steps in senior football with Girona before joining City in 2019. He joined Sporting the following year after a spell on loan at Real Valladolid.