Barcelona’s PlayStation football in El Clasico underlines how far they’ve come under Xavi Hernandez

Barcelona beat Real Madrid 4-0 last night at the Santiago Bernabeu in a game that won’t be forgotten by culers anytime soon. Many have already classed it as being in the same group as the 6-2 and 5-0 Clasico victories that came under Pep Guardiola.

And it certainly felt like that. Madrid looked rudderless going forward without the injured Karim Benzema, too much of the attacking responsibility placed on Vinicius Junior. Benzema – a nine and a ten rolled into one – is absolutely pivotal for Madrid.

As is Ferland Mendy, his compatriot at left-back. He was also unavailable for the visit of Barcelona and so Nacho, ostensibly a centre-back, deputised. He was unable to get a handle on Ousmane Dembele, who caused real damage on the right wing.

And that’s where the first goal came from, Dembele getting beyond Nacho before crossing the ball for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to open the scoring. Aubameyang scored a brace on the night, with Ronald Araujo and Ferran Torres also getting their names on the scoresheet to underline Barcelona’s dominance.

Because it really was a show of attacking strength. Xavi Hernandez has revitalised Barcelona by installing discipline, fitness and tactical intelligence since taking over from Ronald Koeman, but he’s also build a solid structure upon which his players can express themselves in the final third.

At times the game looked like it was being played on the PlayStation between two players of differing skill levels. Barcelona tore their great rivals apart and carved through their defence like it was made of butter. If you’d like to re-enact the match yourself – whether it’s repeating the destruction or avenging Madrid – there’s no better way than to buy FIFA 22 key.

As a one-off game things couldn’t have gone much better for Barcelona, especially when you consider they were missing one of their brightest young talents in Ansu Fati. After several years in the wilderness the Blaugrana look like they’re playing with verve again, and would certainly be a good choice the next time you fire up your PlayStation for a game of FIFA 22 with some friends.

La Liga is probably still beyond them this season barring a spectacular collapse by Madrid, but the symbolic value that the victory lends Barcelona is the main thing. They’re now three points behind Sevilla in second with a game in hand and 12 off Madrid, also with a game in hand. La Xavineta is in full flow.