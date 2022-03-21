Barcelona will get their opportunity to at least attempt to sign Cesar Azpilicueta this summer.

The Blaugrana continue to be linked with the Spain international, who is now in the back-end of his career.

Azpilicueta is 32 years of age, but he is still performing at a high level, and he is an attractive option, given his ability to play as a full-back as well as part of a back three.

Xavi is said to be keen on the Spaniard, and Barca are expected to push for a move this summer, according to Sport.

Crucially, Barca will at least have the chance to make a move for Azpilicueta, as things stand.

Previously, they were unsure that Azpilicueta would become a free agent, with Chelsea having a club option to unilaterally extend the defender’s contract.

But as things stand, the Blues haven’t activated that option, and government sanctions mean they are unable to agree any new deals.

The sanctions are currently set until May 31, but they could continue, unless the sale of the club progresses in the meantime.

As things stand, Barca can land Azpilicueta on a free transfer, and they can even agree a deal now, if the defender is willing to listen.