The Barcelona stars were understandably delighted after their stunning win over Real Madrid in El Clásico.

The Blaugrana put on a masterful performance at the Santiago Bernabeu, winning 4-0 thanks to a brace from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and goals from Ferran Torres and Ronald Araujo.

Xavi Hernandez‘s men have improved significantly over recent weeks and months, and they proved it against the leaders.

Real Madrid were particularly poor, and they were without Karim Benzema, but Barca deserve full credit for taking advantage, and in style.

It was a huge boost for a club that has endured a difficult season with many low points, crashing out of the Champions League and falling away from the La Liga title race rather quickly.

And so, Real Madrid fans aside, most fans will appreciate what it meant to the Barca stars after the win at the Bernabeu, having overcome so much disappointment to get back to a point where they can win these games.

Here’s exactly what it meant to the Barca stars, as they celebrated in the changing room after the game.